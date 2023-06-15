Advertisement

# Sligo
Woman injured in Sligo rail incident pays tribute to her ‘one in a million’ aunt
She described her and her aunt as ‘two peas in a pod’.
49 minutes ago

A WOMAN WHO was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a train in Co Sligo yesterday has paid tribute to her aunt who was killed in the incident.

Jessica McLoughlin was killed in yesterday’s incident which occurred at around 4pm on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo.

A technical examination of the scene has since been completed.

In a post on social media following the incident, Rebecca McLoughlin, who was seriously injured, paid tribute to her “one in a million” aunt Jessica.

Rebecca said she will “cherish” the memory of Jessica for as long as she lives.

 “Never forget, we were two peas in a pod, more like sisters, partners in crime more like,” she added.

“I promise I’ll do you all proud, I’ll never forget you beautiful, fly high Jess and I’ll not let your kids ever forget about you, (I) will always remind them of how much you loved them.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do without you, you were one in a million, (there will) never be another you.”

In an emotional post, Rebecca added that she was glad to be able to “spend those last moments together”.

Irish Rail has launched an internal review into the incident and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are keen to speak to passengers with information who were travelling on the Dublin to Sligo train service, that arrived in Sligo at 2pm yesterday, and also to passengers on the Dublin to Sligo service that departed from Sligo at 1pm.

