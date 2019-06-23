This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A slug has been blamed for delaying thousands of train passengers in Japan

26 trains in the country were cancelled as a result of the slug on 30 May.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 8:08 AM
23 minutes ago 1,575 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694216
Image: Shutterstock/Patric Froidevaux
Image: Shutterstock/Patric Froidevaux

A SLUG HAS been blamed for a power outage in Japan that led to the temporary suspension of train services, delaying up to 12,000 passengers.

The outage happened on May 30, when power failed on a number of lines operated by Kyushu Railway Co, also known as JR Kyushu.

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys serving southern Japan and to delay other services as a result of the outage, causing chaos in a country known for its efficient public transport.

Now JR Kyushu say it has found the culprit: a slug, which had made its way into an electrical power device installed near rail tracks.

“We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure… We initially thought what’s in there was a bug but it turned out to be a dead slug,” a company spokesman told AFP.

Local media said the slug had burned to death after short-circuiting the device.

The official said he did not know if the incident set a new precedent, but described it as “rare”.

“We often have trouble with deer colliding with trains but not a problem with slugs,” he said.

JR Kyushu said it had checked similar devices in the area and confirmed there are no other slug intrusions.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie