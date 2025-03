SNOW PATROL GUITARIST Johnny McDaid has undergone surgery again after playing two gigs with broken hands.

He had caught his hand in a door while on tour, which frontman Gary Lightbody said “wrecked” it.

The singer was speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1, where he described his bandmate’s ordeal in the middle of their ongoing UK and Ireland tour.

“[McDaid] ended up getting surgery on his hand. Never missed a show.”

Advertisement

“And then the Thursday night (27 February) in Belfast at midnight or so, he fell and wrecked his other hand. Smashed his knuckles on his other hand.

“When we came in for soundcheck on Friday, he couldn’t move the fingers on his right hand and he still played the show on Friday night.”

At the weekend, McDaid underwent a second surgery, this time on that hand.

“It’s insane,” Lightbody said. “He had two broken hands on the Friday show.”

McDaid is married to actress Courtney Cox.