THE US SURGEON general has called for warning labels which state that social media is associated with “significant mental health harms for adolescents”.

Writing in the New York Times yesterday, surgeon general Vivek Murthy said that the mental health crisis among young people is an emergency and that warning labels “would remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe”.

The labels would be similar to those that appear on tobacco and alcohol products, and would require approval by congress.

Murthy is also calling for social media companies to share all of their data on health effects and allow independent safety audits.

So today we’re asking: Should social media platforms have a warning label?