Friday 15 January 2021
Sofa Watch: Bridgerton, Barry McGuigan and a special tribute to Dolores O'Riordan on tonight's Late Late

Here’s some of the chat on the box tonight.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
Nicola Coughlan (left) stars in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton
Image: COURTESY OF NETFLIX/NETFLIX
Image: COURTESY OF NETFLIX/NETFLIX

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony. 

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows. 

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

  • The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The second Late Late of the new year will hit on some poignant moments of the last few years.

Renowned actress Brenda Fricker will pay a special tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s mother and baby homes, after the harrowing details of those who were sent there were published earlier this week in a landmark report. 

Today also marks three years since the death of Dolores O’Riordan, and Irish singer-songwriter Lyra will be in studio to perform in tribute to the late lead singer from The Cranberries. 

Former boxer Barry McGuigan will also speak to Ryan Tubridy about how his family is coping since the death of his daughter, Danika. In 2019, Danika passed away at the age of 33 following a short illness.

Also appearing on the show is actress Nicola Coughlan, who has followed her success in Derry Girls with the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. 

Tonight, Ryan will also speak to the five leaders from Operation Transformation – Hazel Hartigan, Susuana Komolafe, Paul Devaney, Andrew Burke-Hannon, and Sharon Gaffney.

  • The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight, 11.15pm

There’s a varied line-up on Graham Norton tonight.

Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan will chat to Graham about the second series of his horror show Servant, which stars Rupert Grint. 

He’ll also speak to actress Keeley Hawes, actress Rebel Wilson, comedian, comedian Daniel Sloss along with actor and writer Noel Clarke.

Providing the music is Jake Bugg.

Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Across the pond

To put it mildly, it has been a tumultuous few weeks in the US.

As well as singing a sea shanty, Stephen Colbert also speaks to Bernie Sanders in this clip, where the Senator describes the anger he and colleagues felt towards those who incited the mob who stormed the Capitol Building. 

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

From the archives

On the third anniversary of her death, this tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on The Late Late Show that week is well worth another watch. 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Read next:

