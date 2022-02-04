Sofa Watch: Eurosong 2022 takes over the Late Late Show

EVENINGS ARE SLOWLY but surely getting longer, and Friday nights are a little bit brighter than they were in previous weeks and months

With bright evenings rolling back around, it might be a nice chance to put your feet up and relax with some light entertainment and chat shows, so here’s what you need to know for tonight.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It’s not just any old Late Late Show this week, with the programme set to host a Eurosong 2022 Special for the first time in seven years.

Six Eurovision hopefuls are set to appear this evening, seeking a chance to represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision in Italy.

Eurovision stalwart, Marty Whelan will be on hand to act as the show’s Green Room correspondent, speaking with upcoming acts backstage throughout the night.

RTÉ put out a call last Autumn for artists and songwriters, with a final six songs being chosen from over 300 entries.

The overall winner will be chosen through a combined vote, which is made up of the public vote, an international jury and a studio jury.

A special interval performance from Riverdance is also set to be held on the night.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

Following the release of the new Scream, Courtney Cox is set to join Graham in the studio to chat about starring in the new film.

Also in the studio: Rocketman star Taron Egerton speaking about making his West End debut, Minne Diver on her new podcast and Ariana DeBose on her part in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Uma Thurman is also set to make an appearance remotely and will chat to Graham about appearing in the new thriller series Suspicion.

Musical guest Lola Young is set to perform her new single, So Sorry.