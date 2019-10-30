This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Rank-and-file soldiers formally accept Public Service Pay Commission recommendations

Minister of State Paul Kehoe said it will result in immediate benefits for members.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 7:34 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

RANK-AND-FILE soldiers have backed a new pay deal by formally accepting the report by the Public Services Pay Commission.

The national executive of PDFORRA ratified the decision this evening.

Reacting to the news, Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe said:

“I am delighted that PDFORRA, which represents thousands of soldiers, sailors and air crew, has accepted the findings of the Independent Pay Commission. This will result in immediate benefits for their members.”

Among the recommendations include in the pay commission’s report is a 10% increase in Military Service Allowance (MSA), which will see earnings of the majority of permanent Defence Force personnel increase by between €602 and €675 per annum.

The full restoration to pre-Haddington Road levels of the Security Duty Allowance and Patrol Duty Allowance is also agreed.

Soldiers will also see the restoration of the premium rates for certain weekend duties, and the reversal of the 10% cut in the Overseas Allowance.

Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) have already accepted the offer. 

The Permanent Defence Forces has a designated strength of 9,500 but currently there are only 8,653 personnel. 

There have been 558 discharges in 2019. 

