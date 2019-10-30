Rank-and-file soldiers formally accept Public Service Pay Commission recommendations

RANK-AND-FILE soldiers have backed a new pay deal by formally accepting the report by the Public Services Pay Commission.

The national executive of PDFORRA ratified the decision this evening.

Reacting to the news, Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe said:

“I am delighted that PDFORRA, which represents thousands of soldiers, sailors and air crew, has accepted the findings of the Independent Pay Commission. This will result in immediate benefits for their members.”

Among the recommendations include in the pay commission’s report is a 10% increase in Military Service Allowance (MSA), which will see earnings of the majority of permanent Defence Force personnel increase by between €602 and €675 per annum.

The full restoration to pre-Haddington Road levels of the Security Duty Allowance and Patrol Duty Allowance is also agreed.

Soldiers will also see the restoration of the premium rates for certain weekend duties, and the reversal of the 10% cut in the Overseas Allowance.

I am delighted that PDFORRA, which represents thousands of soldiers, sailors and air crew, has accepted the findings of the Independent Pay Commission. This will result in immediate benefits for their members. pic.twitter.com/yPYo6RnoDf — Paul Kehoe T.D (@campaign4kehoe) October 30, 2019 Source: Paul Kehoe T.D /Twitter

Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) have already accepted the offer.

The Permanent Defence Forces has a designated strength of 9,500 but currently there are only 8,653 personnel.

There have been 558 discharges in 2019.