A CHIEF INSPECTOR has expressed “serious concerns” over the consistently poor conditions of a Galway nursing home.

An inspection of Bushfield Nursing Home in Oranmore by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) found that residents were sometimes going hungry, as portion sizes of some breakfasts were too small.

Meal times were described as “chaotic and unpleasant” for residents with delays and poor organisation meaning people didn’t know when or what they’d be served.

Despite two previous poor inspections by HIQA in March and May this year, the report says conditions have only deteriorated.

Inspectors reviewed the food stocks in the centre and found them to be inadequate to meet the dietary needs of the residents.

There were limited amounts of meat and vegetables. Food was ordered by the catering staff, who were not kept up-to-date with the day-to-day nutritional needs of residents.

All meals were served between 7am and 4pm and inspectors were not assured that residents who might be hungry outside of these times were able to get snacks.

Residents, especially those who decided to eat in their room, were also not always offered a choice of food.

One resident told the inspectors that they did not like toast and that they were served toast every morning for their breakfast.

The resident explained that they had asked for porridge and yogurt, however they rarely received yogurt. The inspectors noted that there was no supply of yogurt available in the centre.

Dining tables were not set appropriately for the midday meal. There were no condiments available to residents, with one saying they’d like to have some salt for their food.

Chief Inspector has “serious concerns” about the stability of the designated centre, giving rise to significant risks for the health, welfare and safety of residents.

It was found that the registered provider failed to ensure that there were sufficient resources available for the safe operation of the centre, and this was clear from the lack of available financial resources in the operating bank account of the centre.

The impact of this included interruptions to the fuel supplies to the centre, and inadequate amounts of food supplies to ensure residents received balanced and nutritious meals.

Furthermore, the report said, inspectors found that the overall governance and management of the centre had deteriorated since the last inspections.