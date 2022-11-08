Gardaí arrest 28 people in burglary crackdown in South Dublin

Research has indicated that burglaries increase by 20% during the winter months.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 28 people as part of a crackdown on burglary in south Dublin.

The arrests were made over the past three days and came as part of Operation Thor.

“In the course of the operation eleven people were arrested and detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries, thefts and frauds committed in recent months across South East Dublin,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In addition, five people were arrested in connection with ongoing investigations and are due to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

A further twelve people were arrested on foot of outstanding bench warrants and brought before the courts, the Garda said.

It was led by detectives based at Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Stations supported by local uniformed Gardaí from across the DMR Eastern Division.

The arrests began on Saturday and continued up to yesterday, coming as part of the winter phase of Operation Thor.

The fewer daylight hours in winter often brings a surge in burglaries. Garda research indicates the crimes are most likely to happen during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during winter.

“Throughout the operation burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of anti-crime checkpoints,” gardaí said.

“Tackling the capacity of those engaged in organised property crime including burglary and theft will continue to be a key focus of An Garda Síochána in undertaking the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.”