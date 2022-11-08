Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí arrest 28 people in burglary crackdown in South Dublin

The arrests came as part of Operation Thor.

1 hour ago 6,672 Views 1 Comment
Research has indicated that burglaries increase by 20% during the winter months.
Research has indicated that burglaries increase by 20% during the winter months.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 28 people as part of a crackdown on burglary in south Dublin.

The arrests were made over the past three days and came as part of Operation Thor.

“In the course of the operation eleven people were arrested and detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries, thefts and frauds committed in recent months across South East Dublin,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In addition, five people were arrested in connection with ongoing investigations and are due to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

A further twelve people were arrested on foot of outstanding bench warrants and brought before the courts, the Garda said.

It was led by detectives based at Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Stations supported by local uniformed Gardaí from across the DMR Eastern Division.

The arrests began on Saturday and continued up to yesterday, coming as part of the winter phase of Operation Thor.

The fewer daylight hours in winter often brings a surge in burglaries. Garda research indicates the crimes are most likely to happen during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during winter.

“Throughout the operation burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of anti-crime checkpoints,” gardaí said. 

“Tackling the capacity of those engaged in organised property crime including burglary and theft will continue to be a key focus of An Garda Síochána in undertaking the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie