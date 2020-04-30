This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

South Korea reports zero new domestic coronavirus cases for first time since February

For a time the country had the world’s second-largest outbreak.

By AFP Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 9:35 AM
53 minutes ago 5,313 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5087850
South Korean Buddhists pictured during a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea. 30 April
Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Press Association Images
South Korean Buddhists pictured during a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea. 30 April
South Korean Buddhists pictured during a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea. 30 April
Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Press Association Images

SOUTH KOREA REPORTED zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases today, the first time no infections have been recorded since the disease was detected in the country more than 70 days ago.

Health authorities reported one new death, taking the toll to 247.

The country has seen 10,765 cases since its first infection was reported on 18 February.

For a time it had the world’s second-largest outbreak before the spread was brought under control through widespread testing and a contact-tracing drive, along with widely observed social distancing.

With a dwindling number of cases, the South held a national election on 15 April, becoming among the first countries with a major outbreak to do so since the global pandemic began.

The election was run with a raft of safety measures in place, including a requirement that voters wear face masks and gloves.

It saw the highest turnout for a generation and handed President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic party a parliamentary majority in what was seen as recognition of officials’ handling of the outbreak.  

“For the first time in 72 days, we have zero new domestic cases,” President Moon posted on his Facebook account.

No one had been infected at polling stations, he added.

“This is the strength of South Korea and its people,” the president said.

Other parts of Asia have also seen success in bringing outbreaks under control, with Hong Kong going five days with zero new infections and Taiwan four days as of today.

© AFP 2020 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie