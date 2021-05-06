#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

SpaceX Starship makes clean landing in latest test flight

This latest upgraded version of SpaceX’s full-scale, stainless steel, bullet-shaped rocket ship soared more than six miles over the Gulf of Mexico.

By Press Association Thursday 6 May 2021, 6:59 AM
1 hour ago 3,564 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5429644
The Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas
Image: AP/PA Images
The Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas
The Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas
Image: AP/PA Images

SPACEX HAS LAUNCHED and successfully landed its futuristic Starship, finally nailing a test flight of the rocket ship that Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars.

The previous four test flights ended in fiery explosions before, during or soon after touchdown at the southeastern tip of Texas, near Brownsville.

This latest upgraded version of SpaceX’s full-scale, stainless steel, bullet-shaped rocket ship soared more than six miles over the Gulf of Mexico before flipping and descending horizontally, and then going vertical again just in time for touchdown.

Launch commentator John Insprucker said: “Starbase Flight Control has confirmed, as you can see on the live video, we are down. The Starship has landed!”

A fire at the base of the 50-metre rocket was quickly extinguished, and the rocket remained standing after the six-minute flight with Musk tweeting: “Starship landing nominal!”

Success came on the 60th anniversary of the flight of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and it capped a stunning two weeks of achievements for SpaceX.

This has included the launch of four more astronauts to the space station for Nasa, the nation’s first night-time crew splashdown since the Apollo moonshots, and a pair of launches for its mini internet satellites.

Less than a month ago, Nasa chose SpaceX’s Starship to deliver astronauts to the lunar surface in the next few years.

The 3 billion dollar (£2.15 billion) contract was halted last week, however, after the losing companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Dynetics – protested the selection.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

spacex-starship-test The vehicle was in the air for six minutes Source: AP/PA Images

Musk said last month that the Nasa money will help the development of Starship, which is meant to eventually launch atop a Super Heavy booster.

He said it has been a “pretty expensive” project so far and mostly funded internally.

“As you can tell, if you’ve been watching the videos, we’ve blown up a few of them. So excitement guaranteed, one way or another,” Musk told reporters after the private company’s second crew flight on April 23.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie