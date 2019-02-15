This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spanish PM calls snap election after budget defeat

This will be Spain’s third election in four years.

By AFP Friday 15 Feb 2019, 11:13 AM
24 minutes ago 953 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495273
Image: Lora Grigorova via PA
Image: Lora Grigorova via PA

SPAIN’S PRIME MINISTER has called an early general election for 28 April, the third in less than four years, after his draft budget was rejected in parliament over the Catalan secession crisis.

“Between two options — not doing anything and continuing without a budget, or… giving Spaniards their say — I choose the second,” Pedro Sanchez told reporters, before announcing the date.

Sanchez took power just over eight months ago after he ousted his conservative rival in a dramatic parliamentary no-confidence vote, but it has been a turbulent term.

At the head of a fragile minority government, the 46-year-old had to rely on the support of unlikely bedfellows in parliament, including the far-left Podemos party, Basque nationalist lawmakers and — crucially — 17 Catalan separatist MPs.

On Wednesday, Catalan MPs joined right-wing lawmakers in rejecting his budget.

They withdrew their backing in protest at separatist leaders being put on trial for their role in a 2017 attempt to break Catalonia from Spain.

Even before Sanchez’s announcement, the socialists had already adopted a campaign-like tone, accusing Catalan separatists and conservatives of blocking a budget that included many social-spending measures after years of austerity.

Today, Sanchez blasted “blocking a social budget after seven years of social injustice, austerity, and spending cuts.”

He highlighted his government’s short track record — from a 22% rise in the minimum wage to fighting against energy poverty.

‘Turbulent term’

“It’s the end of an atypical, turbulent term,” said Paloma Roman, politics professor at Madrid’s Complutense University.

Sanchez has been savaged by the conservative Popular Party (PP), centre-right Ciudadanos and more recently small, far-right party Vox.

Last Sunday, they called a big protest in Madrid to ask for early elections.

One of their biggest bugbears has been the socialist government’s negotiations with Catalonia’s separatist executive as Madrid tries to ease tensions with the northeastern region.

While Madrid says it initiated talks to try and find a way out of an ongoing crisis, the opposition has accused it of yielding to separatist demands merely to stay in power.

Several opinion polls see Sanchez’s Socialist party winning elections but likely unable to form a majority in parliament, even with Podemos.

Polls say the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox — which has surged recently thanks to its hard line against Catalan separatism — could be able to form a majority.

That would lead to a coalition government with the PP and Ciudadanos, formed with the support of Vox — which is what happened in the southern region of Andalusia after local polls there in December.

“Tensions between the central government and Catalonia are likely to increase in this scenario,” said Steven Trypsteen, ING economist for Spain and Portugal.

The other scenario, he said, could be that the right-wing bloc does not get enough lawmakers to form a majority.

In that case, “political gridlock” would be possible, he said.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Luas Red Line reopens following death of woman in Tallaght
    113,688  3
    2
    		Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    53,295  0
    3
    		British teen who left London to become ISIS bride wants to 'come home and live quietly'
    37,348  104
    Fora
    1
    		Grocery delivery startup Buymie has secured fresh funding from retail and rugby stars
    543  0
    2
    		Moovingo wants to shake up the commission-hungry world of selling property
    471  0
    The42
    1
    		Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    40,288  26
    2
    		Caster Semenya says she is 'unquestionably a woman'
    34,416  59
    3
    		'I'll tell you straight out, only for the Harty Cup, God knows what would have happened with my career after that'
    24,290  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, here's everything we know so far about the second series of Derry Girls
    5,544  0
    2
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    4,767  6
    3
    		North West's Valentine got her a Tiffany necklace to mark the day, because that's not weird at all
    4,360  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    HSE
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie