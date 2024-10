STRIKING IMAGES OF one of the worst natural disasters to hit Spain in a generation have emerged over the past 24 hours, with the deaths of 62 people also confirmed.

They show how different parts of southern and eastern Spain have been affected, with streets flooded and cars piled up after being swept away by rising waters.

Residents looking over the wreckage in Valencia. AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo

Rainstorms that arrived yesterday caused a river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora in Malaga, seen below.

AP Photo / Gregorio Marrero/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Gregorio Marrero/Alamy Stock Photo / Gregorio Marrero/Alamy Stock Photo

Floods of mud-coloured water could be seen throughout streets in the city of Valencia.

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia. AP Photo / Alberto Saiz/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Alberto Saiz/Alamy Stock Photo / Alberto Saiz/Alamy Stock Photo

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars.

Residents, accompanied by firefighters, walk through flooded streets in Valencia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Valencian regional president Carlos Mazon urged people to stay at home so as not to complicate rescue efforts, with travel by road already difficult due to fallen trees and wrecked vehicles.

Residents clean the street next to cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia. AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo

The cleanup began for some locals but there are warnings that the severe weather is not yet over.

A man cleans his house affected by floods. AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo / Alberto SaizAlamy Stock Photo