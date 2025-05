THE EUROVISION SONG Contest should exclude Israel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said, expressing solidarity with “the people of Palestine who are experiencing the injustice of war and bombardment”.

Sanchez said that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the Eurovision, were “allowing double standards” by including Israel, but not Russia.

Russia has not been allowed participate in the contest since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, “therefore Israel shouldn’t either, because what we cannot allow is double standards in culture”, said Sanchez.

The Spanish leader has been a vocal critic of Israel in recent weeks, labelling the nation a “genocidal state” during parliamentary discussions last week.

Israel’s involvement in the Eurovision once again faced backlash and protests this year – a number of Palestinian flags were seen in the crowd during the final, and two pro-Palestinian protestors were detained by security after attempting to breach a barrier as the Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performed during the final.

Israel finished second overall in the final, winning the most votes in the public vote. The contest was won by Austria, meaning it’s set to be staged at an Austrian venue next year.

The EBU has consistently defended Israel’s right to take part in the annual competition as its national broadcaster, Kan, is a member of the EBU. Steps were taken to bar Russia’s national broadcasters from being members of the EBU in the wake of the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Meanwhile Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has that the EBU investigate the Spanish televote, after it gave its highest score to Israeli act Yuval Raphael.

RTVE received 142,688 votes during Saturday night’s Eurovision final, according to an initial report the Spanish broadcaster had requested from the EBU.

On the night of the final, the broadcaster received 7,283 phone calls, 23,840 text messages, and 111,565 online votes.

Voting in Eurovision can be done through the official app (with a limit of 20 votes per person, each costing €0.99), as well as via telephone and SMS.

During the first semi-final on Tuesday (in which Israel did not compete), RTVE received just 774 phone calls, 2,377 text messages, and 11,310 online votes – almost 10 times less votes in total.

A number of national broadcasters, including the Spanish broadcaster and RTÉ, have called for a debate on Israel’s future inclusion in the contest.

Additional reporting from AFP