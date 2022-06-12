#Open journalism No news is bad news

Spain sizzles as temperatures soar to 43 degrees in first heatwave of the year

The mercury could even hit 32 degrees in Barcelona, despite its coastal location.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 1:39 PM
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 43 degrees in Spain this week
Image: Manu Fernandez/AP
PARTS OF SPAIN are enduring the first heatwave of the year, with temperatures forecast to reach 43 degrees in some areas.

The Aemet weather agency said a mass of hot air from North Africa is sweeping over Spain.

The hottest areas will be in central and south-western Spain, and the heatwave is expected to last at least until Wednesday.

The high of 43 degrees is forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.

Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees, which is well above average for early June.

The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona is 32 degrees.

Press Association

