AHEAD OF A further meeting today to resolve the row over speaking rights, which caused chaos in the Dáil last week, both sides are hoping for an agreement to be reached.

Last night, a lengthy virtual meeting of the Dáil reform committee ended with no resolution.

It was agreed that members of the committee, which is chaired by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, would meet in person this morning informally in Leinster House in a bid to reach an agreement.

The Dáil reform committee is meeting again today to try and end the row over speaking rights for the Regional Independents.



After no progress yesterday, Paul Murphy says if it is the same today then the opposition will have no choice but to “protest robustly” next week.

Speaking to media ahead of the meeting today, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the proposal put forward by the government yesterday creates a “fudge” and is “not in tune” with what was provisionally agreed the week before.

The Government’s proposal yesterday would see Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny Healy-Rae recognised as “an informal technical grouping of unaligned members” of the Dáil rather than opposition or government TDs.

It also sets out that Standing Orders shall be amended to allocate additional time for Leaders’ Questions and Priority Questions for this group, adding that this measure will see no reduction in the allocation of time to any party or group.

Murphy said today that the proposal is a direct contradiction to what was agreed last week.

“To be clear from the opposition side, there is not some attempt to deny Michael Lowry and his group the right to speak. They absolutely should have the right to speak in the Dáil. We have said we’re willing to amend standing orders to say that they can be recognised as a technical group within government,” Murphy said.

The Dublin South West TD said he was hopeful an agreement could be reached today, but if not then the opposition are willing to “protest robustly” next week.

Asked what this would involve, Murphy said there has not be a discussion yet but that the opposition remain united in their position.