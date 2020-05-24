Driver caught speeding at 173km/h on N7

A ROADS POLICING Unit in Naas, Co Kildare detected a motorist travelling at 173km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7.

Gardaí said that the driver would be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Elsewhere, a driver was issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice after Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle speeding at 177km/h in a 100km/h zone.

An Garda Síochána is urging all drivers to slow down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limit.

Drivers caught speeding get a fixed charge of €80 and 3 penalty points. If the fine isn’t paid within 28 days, it increases to €120. If this amount isn’t paid within another 28 days, the matter is referred to the courts.

If convicted in court, the driver can get up to 5 penalty points on their licence and a fine of up to €1,000.

If you have 12 penalty points in a three-year period, you are automatically disqualified from driving for six months. A judge can also disqualify a person from driving for an offence.