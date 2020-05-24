This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Driver caught speeding at 173km/h on N7

Gardaí are urging people to slow down this weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 24 May 2020, 3:55 PM
36 minutes ago 4,786 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106451
Image: Garda/Twitter
Image: Garda/Twitter

A ROADS POLICING Unit in Naas, Co Kildare detected a motorist travelling at 173km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7.

Gardaí said that the driver would be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Elsewhere, a driver was issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice after Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle speeding at 177km/h in a 100km/h zone.

An Garda Síochána is urging all drivers to slow down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limit.

Drivers caught speeding get a fixed charge of €80 and 3 penalty points. If the fine isn’t paid within 28 days, it increases to €120. If this amount isn’t paid within another 28 days, the matter is referred to the courts.

If convicted in court, the driver can get up to 5 penalty points on their licence and a fine of up to €1,000.

If you have 12 penalty points in a three-year period, you are automatically disqualified from driving for six months. A judge can also disqualify a person from driving for an offence.

