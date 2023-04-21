Advertisement

Friday 21 April 2023
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to watch over the next few days.
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 4am: ISPS Handa Championship, European Tour/Japan Golf Tour -  Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 8.05am: Chiefs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action. 
  • 10am, 2.30pm, 7pm: World Snooker Championships – BBC/Eurosport.  
  • 10.35am: Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 1.30pm: Cheetahs v Sharks, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 5.30pm Stormers v Benetton Treviso, URC – TG4. 
  • 7.30pm: Tipperary v Limerick, Munster U20 hurling – TG4.
  • 7.35 Ulster v Edinburgh, URC – ViaPlay/URC.tv. 
  • 7.45 Shelbourne v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – RTE 2. 
  • 7.45pm: Cork City v Derry City; Drogheda v Bohemians; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOITV. 
  • 7.45pm: Newcastle v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1. 
  • 8pm: Angers v PSG, Ligue 1 – BT Sports 2. 
  • 8pm: Arsenal v Southampton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 8pm: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf. 
  • 11pm: Chevron Championship, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event. 

Saturday

  • 1.30am: New York v Cleveland, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 4am: ISPS Handa Championship, European Tour/Japan Golf Tour -  Sky Sports Main Event.  
  • 8.05am: Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action. 
  • 10am, 1pm, 7pm: World Snooker Championships – BBC/Eurosport.  
  • 10.35am: Western Force v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action. 
  • 12.30pm: Fulham v Leeds United, Premier League, BT Sports 1.   
  • 1.45pm:  Zurich Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf. 
  • 2.15pm: Ireland v England, Women’s Six Nations, RTE 2/BBC 2.
  • 2.30pm: Sligo v New York, Connacht SFC – GAAGO.
  • 3pm: Liverpool v Nottingham Forrest, Premier League, Premier Sport 1
  • 3pm: Harlequins v Bath, Premiership rugby – BT Sport 2. 
  • 3.05pm: Bulls v Leinster, URC – TG4. 
  • 3.35pm: Scottish Grand National – Virgin 1. 
  • 4pm: Kerry v Tipperary, Munster SFC – GAAGO.
  • 4.30pm: Galway v Wexford, Leinster SHC – GAAGO.
  • 4.45pm: Manchester City v Sheffiled United, FA Cup semi-final – ITV 1. 
  • 5.15pm: Sharks v Munster, URC – TG4. 
  • 5.30pm: Gloucester v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby, BT Sport 2. 
  • 6.30pm: Cavan v Armagh, Ulster SFC – GAAGO.
  • 7.30pm: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga – ITV 4. 
  • 7.30pm: Chevron Championship, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Mix. 
  • 7.35pm: Glasgow v Connacht, URC – TG4.  
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v UCD, LOITV. 
  • 8pm: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, Premier Sport 1. 
  • 8.30pm: LA Clippers v Phoenix, NBA – Sky Sports Arena. 
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2. 
  • 10pm: Alen Babic v Lukasz Rozanski, WBC bridgerweight title – Sky Sports Main Event. 

Sunday

  • 3.30am: ISPS Handa Championship, European Tour/Japan Golf Tour -  Sky Sports Main Event.   
  • 4am: Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - DAZN. 
  • 10.15am: Liege-Bastogne-Liege, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1.  
  • 2pm: Newcastle v Spurs, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 2pm: Waterford v Limerick, Munster SHC – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Down v Donegal, Ulster SFC – BBC NI.
  • 3pm: Saracens v London Irish, Premiership rugby, BT Sport 1. 
  • 3pm, 7pm: World Snooker Championships – BBC/Eurosport.  
  • 3.15pm: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Viaplay Sports 1.
  • 3.30pm: Laois v Dublin, Leinster SFC – GAAGO.
  • 3.30pm: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Roscommon v Galway, Connacht SFC – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Clare v Tipperary, Munster SHC – GAAGO.
  • 4.30pm: Brighton v Manchester United, FA Cup semi-final – BBC 1.  
  • 4.30pm: Aberdeen v Rangers, SPL – Sky Sports Main Event.  
  • 6pm: New York v Cleveland, NBA – Sky Sports Arena. 
  • 6.45pm: Manchester City Women v West Ham United Women, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event. 
  • 7.45pm: Juventus v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.  
  • 8pm: Sevilla v Villarreal, La Liga, Premier Sport 1.  
  • 8.30pm: Golden State v Sacramento, NBA, Sky Sport Arena. 
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2
  • 9.30pm: Chevron Championship, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event

The 42 Team
