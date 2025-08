SPOTIFY HAS ANNOUNCED that it will increase prices for student subscribers in Ireland on 1 September.

The price hike is part of wider increases for users of the streaming service across Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

From next month, the price of a student subscription will go from €5.99 to €6.99 in Ireland.

Spotify has several subscription options, such as a family plan and a ‘duo’ plan, but there’ll be no changes made to these for Irish users.

Last year, the price of the Individual Premium subscription – Spotify’s most popular plan – went from €10.99 to €11.99.

The app is free to use, but a subscription eliminates ads and provides other features and content such as audiobooks.

The price increase follows similar changes in the US and UK, which came into effect in May.

Spotify has around 220 million premium subscribers worldwide.

In 2024, the service made a net income of €1.138 billion – the first year it’s made a profit since the company’s founding in 2006. In the same year, it paid out €10 billion to artists.

It had faced backlash for not paying artists more for streams and was accused of in the US unfairly cutting loyalty rates. However, in January a federal judge ruled that the move was supported by “unambiguous” regulations.