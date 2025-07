A BAN ON the mass fishing of sprat by large trawlers in inshore areas starting in October next year has been announced by the government.

The move has been taken following long campaigning by environmental and fisheries groups in a bid to protect whales, who rely on the small but protein-rich fish.

Previous attempts to restrict overfishing by large trawlers were overturned in the High Court in 2020 due to a lack of consultation with the industry.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan said the new measures are a “clear signal that Ireland is serious” about protecting marine life.

However, the move has criticised by the Social Democrats as coming “years too late” and called for a full ban on sprat fishing.

How the restrictions will work

From 1 October next year, trawling activity by fishing vessels over 18 metres in length in inshore waters inside the six nautical mile zone and the baselines will be prohibited.

A limited total allowable catch of 2,000 tonnes of sprat will be permitted for vessels over 18 metres length overall inside the six nautical mile zone and inside baselines from 1st October 2025 to 30th September 2026 only.

Trawlers that are over 8 metres in length which are seeking to fish for sprat during that period will require an authorisation to do so.

Advertisement

The move was announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which said it carried out a wide consultation and received scientific and economic analysis from the Marine Institute and seafood industry group Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for Fisheries Timmy Dooley announced the plan to place the restrictions on trawling activity by large vessels.

Heydon brought a memo to Cabinet this morning to inform them of the decision.

He said: “This is a matter of significant public interest, and the decision has been preceded by an extensive public consultation which has been considered carefully. I am satisfied that this is the right thing to do for the preservation of sustainable fisheries in our inshore waters.”

O’Sullivan, the junior minister for nature, heritage and biodiversity, said the “de facto ban” was a step forward for Ireland’s marine environment and for the future of wildlife.

Industrial trawling of sprat in Ireland’s inshore waters to be banned. This decision reflects the valuable input and advocacy of coastal communities throughout the consultation process. pic.twitter.com/2n1AMmoqjP — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) July 22, 2025

“For too long, industrial overfishing of sprat has threatened the very foundation of our marine food web, putting whales, dolphins, and our much-loved seabirds like puffins and kittiwakes at risk,” the Cork South-West TD said.

“The measures agreed today, which amount to a de facto ban on industrial trawling of sprat in our inshore waters, are the result of an extensive public consultation process and careful consideration of the best available scientific advice.”

Social Democrats environment spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore said that the move was a “half measure” which had come too late to help preserve the sprat and limit the consequences of their overfishing on whales and other creatures.

“It’s good to see the government finally acknowledge the damage being done to sprat stocks,” Whitmore said, “But after seven years of dithering, we need more than incremental steps – we need ambition, urgency, and a full moratorium until we have the science and safeguards to manage this fishery responsibly.”