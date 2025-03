ACROSS THE COUNTRY, this weekend weather conditions are forecasted to be warm and unsettled, with the temperatures to reach up to 15 degrees.

Met Éireann has forecasted that the weekend will be “unsettled” with rain or showers and some “blustery” winds possible in the south. Some of the showers are likely to be heavy and could be thundery as well.

It added: “Temperatures are likely to remain rather mild too with highs possibly touching 14 or 15 degrees.”

Today, Met Éireann forecasts that the highest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees. It said the weather will stay dry for daylight hours with “hazy” sunny spells and mostly moderate southwest breezes. It added: “Later this evening, some rain and drizzle will arrive into the far West and Northwest with freshening southwest winds here too.”

During the remaining days of the week, sunny spells are forecasted alongside breezes. Tomorrow, it will be a “A breezier day everywhere” with patchy rain and drizzles and high temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to have “cloudy periods” and “sunny spells” from the morning. A few showers may develop through the afternoon and continuing into the evening, with temperatures as high as 11 to 14 degrees.

Friday is forecast to be “mostly unsettled,” a mild day with sunny spells and scattered showers, with high temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Last month there were nine days recorded without an hour of sunshine in Dublin.