Monday 7 February 2022
St Patrick's Festival set to return to the streets of Dublin for 'most ambitious parade ever'

The festival had been cancelled for the last two years due to Covid-19.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 7 Feb 2022, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 6,448 Views 11 Comments
The St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin in 2019
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE ANNUAL ST Patrick’s Day parade through Dublin city is set to be held for the first time in two years, with the annual festival being touted as the biggest ever.

The St Patrick’s Festival 2022 is set to begin on 16 March and last until 20 March, with the flagship parade to be held on Thursday 17 March under the theme of ‘Connections’.

The festival, which had been cancelled the previous two years due to Covid-19, says that there will be “more pageants, more marching bands and more participants than ever before” at the parade.

“Over the last six months, hundreds of Ireland’s most dynamic and innovative performers, musicians, designers, choreographers, pageant engineers, artists and makers have been working on delivering Ireland’s most ambitious street Parade ever, in creativity, scale, length and participant numbers,” said the festival organisers.

The parade will be broadcast live by RTÉ, and will also feature audience interaction elements, according to the festival organisers.

Further details on acts participating in the parade are set to be announced closer to 17 March.

The plans will see the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, transformed into a ‘Festival Quarter’ for the duration of the festival.

The day-to-night urban festival will be held at the heritage site, with a 3,000 capacity main stage, comedy tent and a food and craft village all within the barracks. While daytime events will be free, festival organisers have said that some night events will require a pre-purchased ticket.

Acts set to perform across the five days of the festival include:

  • Damien Dempsey
  • Lyra
  • The Mary Wallopers
  • Le Boom + Glass House Orchestra
  • Æ MAK
  • Kevin McGahern
  • Emma Doran

“We are so thrilled to bring St. Patrick’s Festival back to the streets of Dublin this coming March,” said Anna McGowan, Interim Director, St. Patrick’s Festival.

“The very best of Ireland’s creative community have come together to present a spectacular programme of events, the biggest, most exciting offering we have ever produced.

Hundreds of artists, arts workers, makers, creators, live events teams and community organisations, drawn from across the nation, will present a magical five days and nights of live and virtual events, from song, story and performance, to film, theatre, tours, food and so much more.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland said: “After an absence of two years, it’s wonderful to see the return of St. Patrick’s Festival with in-person events and the parade through our Capital’s streets on March 17th which will include a much-missed international flavour.”

The full festival programme is available on www.stpatricksfestival.ie.

