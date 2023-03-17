LIVE: St Patrick's Day festivities kick off at home and abroad

The so-called ‘global greening’ campaign – landmarks around the world lighting up green for St Patrick’s Day – will not go ahead this year due to the energy crisis, but some famous building and monuments went ahead on their own, such as the Sydney Opera House.

Tourism Ireland confirmed earlier this week that it would not be promoting the campaign due to the energy crisis.

The initiative was also paused last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was then just weeks old.

Then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote to Irish embassies asking that the embassy buildings, monuments and other sites typically lit up green on 17 March should instead be lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.