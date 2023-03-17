Advertisement

LIVE: St Patrick's Day festivities kick off at home and abroad
It’s the most Irish day of the year..
1 hour ago

HAPPY ST PATRICK’S Day.

The most Irish day of the year has kicked off with parades of every size around the country, as well as traditional celebrations around the world spearheaded by the Irish diaspora.

We’ll be providing the latest updates on celebrations around the globe, including the parade in Dublin city.

8 minutes ago 11:47AM

In London, a pop-up Irish dancing set courtesy of Tourism Ireland.

tourism-ireland-st-patricks-day-london PA PA

21 minutes ago 11:34AM

If you’re debating whether to venture into Temple Bar today – or are simply looking to watch incredulously as it floods with people – you can see events unfold from the comfort of your home thanks to the Temple Bar Webcam.

As you can see, it’s already filling up.

Screenshot 2023-03-17 at 11.33.06

28 minutes ago 11:27AM

The organisers of St Patrick’s Festival have said this year’s parade is the most ambitious ever, with over 4,000 participants.

spf-parade-website-map-png-1

The parade’s themes will include community, diversity, youth and sustainability.

33 minutes ago 11:22AM

unnamed (1) Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Torianna Fletcher from Detroit, dressed up to enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

40 minutes ago 11:15AM

The so-called ‘global greening’ campaign – landmarks around the world lighting up green for St Patrick’s Day – will not go ahead this year due to the energy crisis, but some famous building and monuments went ahead on their own, such as the Sydney Opera House.

sydney-australia-17th-march-2023-sydney-opera-house-turned-green-for-st-patricks-day-credit-richard-milnesalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tourism Ireland confirmed earlier this week that it would not be promoting the campaign due to the energy crisis.

The initiative was also paused last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was then just weeks old.

Then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote to Irish embassies asking that the embassy buildings, monuments and other sites typically lit up green on 17 March should instead be lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

49 minutes ago 11:06AM

An estimated 450,000 people will attend the national parade in Dublin city centre today.

The theme of this year’s St Patrick’s Festival is ‘One’ – an invitation to people all across the world to connect and celebrate Ireland and Irishness.

President Michael D Higgins will be the guest of honour at the parade, and the Irish women’s soccer team will act as grand marshalls, led by manager Vera Pauw, defender Diane Cauldwell and former player Paula Gorham.

Here’s Pauw at the pre-parade press briefing this morning.

Vera Pau Sam Boal Sam Boal

55 minutes ago 11:00AM

Good morning, and Lá Fhéile Pádraig shona daoibh. A very happy St Patrick’s Day!

It’s Emer Moreau here, bringing you all the latest news from festivities at home and abroad.

Stay with us for parades small and large – such as the Dogs Trust ‘pawrade’, which you can watch here.

Screenshot 2023-03-17 at 10.59.03

