Friday 17 March 2023
# temple bar
Watch live as Temple Bar fills up for St Patrick's Day celebrations
Not going to step foot in Temple Bar today? Watch it from a distance.
26 minutes ago

EarthCam / YouTube

AH, THE TEMPLE Bar webcam. 

A glimpse into what often becomes the centre of celebrations for St Patrick’s Day in Dublin’s capital, and a chance for locals to peer at what’s happening without having to battle through a wall of tourists and expensive pints.

It’s a constant hive of activity – and never more so than today.

Watch live in the video, live-streamed by EarthCam, above as celebrations get underway.

Video not loading? Click here.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
