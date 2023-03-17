Advertisement

Friday 17 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie A scene from last year's parade in Dublin.
# St Patrick's Day
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade today?
Or will you be staying on the couch?
556
3
6 minutes ago

IT’S ST PATRICK’S Day, with events taking place across the country and throughout the weekend.

The mainstay is, of course, the parade, which can range from the massive spectacle it is in the capital to a wholesome collection of tasteful tractors in rural areas.

Some, however, might prefer to stay away from all that and enjoy the day off in other ways.

So today we’re asking: Are you attending (or have you attended) a St Patrick’s Day parade today?


Poll Results:

No (82)
Yes (26)
I'll watch/I watched online (12)



Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
