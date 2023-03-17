Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade today?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S ST PATRICK’S Day, with events taking place across the country and throughout the weekend.
The mainstay is, of course, the parade, which can range from the massive spectacle it is in the capital to a wholesome collection of tasteful tractors in rural areas.
Some, however, might prefer to stay away from all that and enjoy the day off in other ways.
So today we’re asking: Are you attending (or have you attended) a St Patrick’s Day parade today?
