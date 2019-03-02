This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Evacuate, evacuate': Flights were suspended at Stansted Airport last night after an aborted takeoff

The airport said that the aircraft had aborted its take off due to a suspected engine problem.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 14,941 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4520788
Image: Shutterstock/Claudio Divizia
Image: Shutterstock/Claudio Divizia

FLIGHTS WERE TEMPORARILY suspended at Stansted airport yesterday evening after an aborted takeoff by a plane. 

London Stansted Airport said at about 8pm that flights had been suspended due to an aircraft on the runway. 

The airport said that the aircraft had aborted its take off due to a suspected engine problem. 

“Emergency services attended and all passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution and have now been taken back to the terminal,” the airport said in a statement. 

The plane was due to fly to Vienna. 

Later, the airport said that the plane had been removed from the runway and that a full inspection was underway. 

“The safety of our passengers is always our top priority and we’re working closely with out airlines to ensure affected passengers are looked after,” the airport said. 

The Guardian reports that a passenger on the plane, Thomas Steer, a 24-year-old estate agent, said it had been accelerating for about 15 seconds before there was a “big bang on the side of the aircraft, which skidded to a stop”.

“It was scary. And then staff shouting: ‘Evacuate, evacuate.’ My friend opened the emergency exit and we slid down the slides,” he said.

A few old people fell over and the fire brigade treated them.

The aircraft was cleared from the runway and flights resumed at about 10.30pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    170,657  93
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    112,477  72
    3
    		'Is the issue with me being white?': Row breaks out over BBC presenter's social media posts from Africa
    78,942  68
    Fora
    1
    		Lidl paused plans for a controversial Kildare store - but it hasn't thrown in the towel yet
    2,048  0
    2
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    33,226  8
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,228  3
    3
    		Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    22,175  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    35,284  2
    2
    		Poll: What age were you when you got your first shift?
    7,503  0
    3
    		"I'm no homewrecker": What we learned from Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk if you can't be arsed watching
    5,697  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    North Korea offers to hold more nuclear talks with US despite this week's summit breakdown
    'We had to walk': Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit ends with 'no agreement reached'
    GARDAí
    Two people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Two people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    Explosives, firearms and ammunition recovered by gardaí in Co Louth
    DUBLIN
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    Poll: Do you think restaurants should have to display calorie counts on menus?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie