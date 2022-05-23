#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Monday 23 May 2022
Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine

Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

By Press Association Monday 23 May 2022, 6:00 PM
Image: Pressassociation
Image: Pressassociation

STARBUCKS IS PULLING out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees today, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

About the author:

Press Association

