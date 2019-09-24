This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Starbucks wins appeal in EU court over €30 million European Commission tax fine

Ireland is also battling a similar fine levied against tech giant Apple over its Irish-based operations.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 2:51 PM
47 minutes ago 1,733 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4822688
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak

COFFEE SHOP CHAIN Starbucks has successfully appealed a fine from the European Commission which had demanded it pay €30 million in back taxes to the Netherlands.

The decision comes as Ireland challenges a €13 billion fine levied against Apple over the amount of corporation tax it has paid through its Irish operation. 

Meanwhile, the same court ordered that car manufacturer Fiat must pay roughly the same amount to Luxembourg, upholding a similar order from 2015. 

The court result is a mixed blessing for the EU’s anti-trust supremo Margrethe Vestager, one of the EU’s highest profile officials who made her name by slapping mega-fines on Google. 

In a statement she said the decisions “gave important guidance” and that the EU would continue its fight against “aggressive tax planning”.

“The judgements confirm that, while member states have exclusive competence in determining their laws concerning direct taxation, they must do so in respect of EU law, including state aid rules,” she said in a statement.

The cases can now be appealed at the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, a process that could take years.

Starbucks in a statement said the ruling “makes clear” that it “did not receive any special tax treatment from the Netherlands”.

In her landmark ruling, Vestager had said Dutch authorities must recoup unpaid taxes from Starbucks because it illegally allowed an elaborate tax set-up that allowed the company to shift revenue abroad.

“This decision proves that the Dutch tax authorities treated Starbucks like any other company, and no better or different,” Dutch secretary of state for finance Menno Snel said in a statement.

The Starbucks and Fiat cases pale in comparison to the order in 2016 that Apple repay Ireland €13 billion.

That case drew global attention, and infuriated Apple CEO Tim cook who called it “total political crap”. 

EU member states such as Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands have attracted multinationals over many years due to the countries’ tax regimes. 

The issue hit close to home in 2014 with the LuxLeaks scandal which revealed that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s native Luxembourg gave companies favourable tax deals while he was prime minister.

Luxembourg has also been ordered by Brussels to recoup €250 million from Amazon and €120 million from French energy giant Engie.

The government on Tuesday said it took note of the Fiat decision and underlined its adherence to tax reform at the OECD.

A court in February handed the commission its first setback when it threw out a tax deal decision against Belgium, but mainly on procedural grounds. The commission last week refiled the case.

The commission is also investigating tax deals with Ikea and Nike in the Netherlands. Brussels dropped a keenly-watched case against McDonald’s.

Tove Maria Ryding, tax expert at the European Network on Debt and Development, welcomed the state aid cases as they “exposed cracks in the broken tax system”.

However, “the only way to ensure that multinational corporations are taxed fairly and effectively is to throw the existing corporate tax rules in the bin and create a new and better system,” she said.

In the new commission, Vestager has been promoted to executive vice president and will effectively become Europe’s tech regulation czar, while still holding on to her powerful anti-trust portfolio.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie