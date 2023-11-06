Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy The state's stake will go from 45.8% to 40.8%.
AIB disposals

State intends to continue the reduction of its stake in AIB, dropping it to 40%

The state is going to sell 5% of its shares in the bank, finance minister Michael McGrath announced.
2.3k
13
1 hour ago

THE STATE HAS announced it will sell 5% of its shares in AIB, taking its stake from 45.8% to 40.8%. 

An initial 71% holding in AIB was built up after the state rescued the bank, following the 2008 financial crisis. Towards the end of 2021, then-finance minister Paschal Donohoe said most of the shares will be sold over a number of disposals.

Today, finance minister Michael McGrath announced the intention of the state to sell 131 million shares in the bank, worth 5% of its holding.

In June, another 5% disposal led to the state’s stake in the company falling below 50% for the first time since the financial crash in 2008.

As is protocol, the Minister will not arrange for the sale of any further AIB shares for another 90 days.

The state will sell off these shares through “a placing” – the sale of securities to a group of institutional investors, which is expected to raise close to €500 million, based on prices at the time of publishing.

The scheme to sell off these shares was announced in December 2021, with it being extended three times since.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     