THE GOVERNMENT IS set to sell a further 5% of its stake in AIB.

The latest sale will reduce the State’s shareholding in the bank from 17.5% to 12.5%, according to a statement from the Department of Finance.

The state initially built up the shareholding in AIB after rescuing the bank following the 2008 financial crisis.

The Government plans to sell 116 million shares immediately to institutional investors. The actual number of shares sold will depend on market conditions, among other factors, the statement said.

The sale is expected to raise around €628.2 million, the statement added.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the State has launched “a further sell down of its shareholding in AIB by way of an accelerated bookbuild transaction”.

This is a process in which shares can be offered and sold in a short period of time, with little to no marketing or promotion.

“This ABB transaction represents our sixth such disposal in AIB and will reduce the State’s shareholding in the bank by a further 5%,” Donohoe said.

“Following the conclusion of this transaction the State’s remaining shareholding in AIB will be c. 12.5%. We will continue to assess additional opportunities for share sales as they arise.”

Donohoe also said that any further stake in the company will not be sold for at least 90 days following this sale, without prior written consent by the joint bookrunners.

Rothschild & Sons is working with the Government as an independent financial advisor while William Fry and Allen & Overy are working as legal counsel to the Department on the sale.

Around €2.1 billion has been raised from the AIB trading plan since it became operational in January 2022.