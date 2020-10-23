#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 23 October 2020
Status Yellow warnings for 8 counties with very wet and windy conditions forecast tonight

Three Status Yellow warnings will take effect this evening, affecting western and southern counties.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Oct 2020, 7:55 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

IT’S SET TO be an unsettled weekend with wet and windy spells frequently interrupting the autumn sunshine.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Galway and Mayo will take effect at 9pm tonight and last until 9am on Saturday morning. 

Met Éireann said: “Rain on Friday evening through to Saturday morning will lead to accumulations of 20 – 40mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas. This will bring a risk of localised flooding and heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous areas.”

Another Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry. In effect from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow, south-to-southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

From midnight to 11am tomorrow, a further Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford. 

Met Éireann said that today will be predominantly dry across many areas with sunny spells and well scattered showers, though a few heavy bursts are possible in the north-west. Highest temperatures will range between 9 to 13 degrees.

As indicated by the warnings in place, it’ll become very wet and windy tonight. Overnight wind and rain will then clear eastwards during tomorrow morning. 

Whilst autumn sunshine will break through, scattered showers will also develop. 

Longer spells of rain are expected into the evening, with some thundery falls bringing a risk of hail.

Highest temperatures will range between 10 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will follow a similar pattern with a mixture of sunny spells and wet weather, with the driest and brightest conditions across the eastern half of Ireland. 

Looking into next week, Met Éireann said that we’ll feel the remnants of Hurricane Epsilon during the midweek period, bringing very wet and stormy weather. 

