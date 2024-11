A STATUS YELLOW fog warning will be in place for most of the country from 6pm today.

It covers Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim, and Roscommon.

The warning – the second of its kind this week – will stay in place until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that driving conditions may be hazardous as a result.

The RSA advises drivers to use fog lights where visibility is reduced. When entering fog, check your mirrors and slow down.

You should also remember to switch off your fog lights once conditions improve.

Pedestrians and cyclists should avoid going out in dense fog unless they really have to. If absolutely necessary, make sure you are clearly visible by carrying a torch and wearing reflective clothing.

Stay well in off the road where there is no footpath when vehicles are approaching.