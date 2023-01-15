Status Yellow ice warning to come into effect tonight for the entire country

MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a Statue Yellow warning for ice from 6pm today to noon tomorrow.

The forecaster has warned of hazardous travelling conditions on untreated roads and footpaths while some patches of freezing fog are also possible.

The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland which will be valid until 10am tomorrow.

The next few days will be cold due to an Arctic airflow reaching Ireland, Met Éireann has stated.

Sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths should be expected from this evening to Thursday morning.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are also predicted with the potential for freezing fog.

Today will be mostly cloudy with some showery outbreaks of rain or sleet.

A slight chance of thunder and hail, mainly in the northwest has also been forecast, with highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to between -3 and +1 degrees, with lowest temperatures in Ulster.

Scattered wintry showers will continue for a time, most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties, generally clearing later in the night, the forecaster predicted.

Tomorrow will be dry in most areas with patches of frost and ice lingering through the morning.

There will be a few showers of sleet, generally along Atlantic coastal areas, with isolated snow flurries also possible.

Met Éireann have forecast a widespread sharp frost on Monday night with temperatures falling to between 0 and -4 degrees or -5 degrees.

Tuesday will also be cold with lying frost or ice and afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees with lowest temperatures of -2 to -6 degrees at night.