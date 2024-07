MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a 24-hour Status Yellow rain warning for tomorrow from 4am to 4am Wednesday morning.

Areas affected will be counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Met Éireann warned that rain will become persistent and heavy at times.

Potential impacts include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

On the east of Ireland, it will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, the forecaster said. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees with a moderate to fresh northeasterly wind becoming light to moderate later is expected in Dublin tomorrow.

It will be driest in the southwest and west, especially later in the day with sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees are expected, being warmest in the west, in mostly moderate, occasionally fresh, northeasterly winds.