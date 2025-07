IT WILL BE an unsettled weekend for Cork and Kerry, as Status Yellow rain warnings have been issued for both counties.

Met Éireann has forecast spells of heavy rain with possible isolated thunderstorms.

The warnings come into effect at 10am on Saturday and stay in place until 10am on Sunday.

The rain could cause spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Nationally

Across the country, Saturday will start off mainly dry, but showers will develop in the southwest and will slowly cover Munster through the afternoon, later reaching south Leinster and south Connacht.

Outside the southwest it’ll be drier with some sunny spells.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 21 degrees.

Sunday will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, while the north may experience thunderstorms. Southern areas will be driest.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 22 degrees.

The start of next week is looking cloudy, with further showers forecast, heaviest and most persistent in the south. More thunderstorms are possible on Monday.

It will remain mostly cloudy and wet in the north, with temperatures reaching highs of 16 to 21 degrees on Monday, coolest in the Atlantic areas.