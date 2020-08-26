Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 12 counties from 1am

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning will be in place for 12 counties from the early hours of tomorrow morning for 24 hours.

The warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will remain in place from 1am tomorrow to 1am on Friday.

This follows on from Storm Francis in which heavy rainfall affected the country at the start of this week.

The forecaster said it expects intense and potentially thundery downpours tonight, into tomorrow and tomorrow night. This may lead to localised flooding.

Given recent bouts of heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding.

Rain is expected to spread across Munster tonight, becoming heavy in places. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain which will be heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Cork County Council said its crisis management team met this evening to review preparations for the warning with crews on standby for potentially thundery downpours.

The council has advised property owners to take precautions if they are in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Drivers are advised to take caution during heavy rain, not to drive through floods and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Earlier in the week, Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 12 counties, along with a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country.

The period of wet weather – dubbed Storm Francis – brought intense rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday.

In Northern Ireland, 37 people were rescued by fire crews yesterday as flooding caused widespread damage in the wake of Storm Francis.