This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for 12 counties from 1am

The warning is for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 10:04 PM
25 minutes ago 6,681 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5187195
Status Yellow rainfall warning.
Image: Met Éireann
Status Yellow rainfall warning.
Status Yellow rainfall warning.
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning will be in place for 12 counties from the early hours of tomorrow morning for 24 hours. 

The warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will remain in place from 1am tomorrow to 1am on Friday. 

This follows on from Storm Francis in which heavy rainfall affected the country at the start of this week. 

The forecaster said it expects intense and potentially thundery downpours tonight, into tomorrow and tomorrow night. This may lead to localised flooding. 

Given recent bouts of heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding. 

Rain is expected to spread across Munster tonight, becoming heavy in places. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain which will be heavy and possibly thundery at times. 

Cork County Council said its crisis management team met this evening to review preparations for the warning with crews on standby for potentially thundery downpours. 

The council has advised property owners to take precautions if they are in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Drivers are advised to take caution during heavy rain, not to drive through floods and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Earlier in the week, Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 12 counties, along with a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country.

The period of wet weather – dubbed Storm Francis – brought intense rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday. 

In Northern Ireland, 37 people were rescued by fire crews yesterday as flooding caused widespread damage in the wake of Storm Francis.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie