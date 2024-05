A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning has come into effect in eight counties.

It will likely mark the end of several days of summery weather in most of the country.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow.

It will remain in place from 12pm until 7:30pm this evening.

These counties should expect heavy showers and hail amid the thunderstorm.

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann warned of hazardous travelling conditions with poor visibility and the risk of localised flooding.

All counties in Northern Ireland are also under a yellow thunderstorm warning, which the UK Met Office issued.