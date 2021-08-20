Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for 15 counties

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 15 counties across Ireland for tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for the whole of Leinster, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

The warning will come into effect at 12pm tomorrow afternoon and will remain in place until around 8pm tomorrow night.

The meteorological service said that “scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding” in the affected counties.

Status: Yellow

Valid: 12:00 Saturday 21/08/2021 to 22:00 Saturday 21/08/2021



Issued: 10:06 Friday 20/08/2021



Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry

UK Met Office Weather Warning (https://t.co/BFu6qGik8M) pic.twitter.com/c8ckazeUT1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 20, 2021

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, saying that heavy showers and thunderstorms “may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding”.

The warning will also kick in at 12pm tomorrow afternoon but will last slightly longer until 10pm tomorrow night.

The weekend is set to remain unsettled across the country with a dull and misty start to tomorrow bringing scattered showers to most parts.

Sunny spells will develop through the afternoon and evening before the heavy downpours of rain move in, with highest temperatures reaching 17 to 20 degrees.

Sunday will see scattered showers develop but they will be much lighter compared to tomorrow, with a good deal of dry weather throughout the day.

A mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells will form, but it will remain generally cloudy across the southwest. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees, with indications that a spell of warm, dry weather is on the way for the week ahead.