Status Yellow wind warnings set to come into effect for four counties on Sunday

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings will come into effect for four counties on the west coast on Sunday afternoon.

The wind warnings come hot on the heels of Storm Barra, which saw multiple Status Red and Status Orange wind warnings put in place across the country. The storm saw schools shut in parts of the country, while others were left without power or water.

The warning itself comes into effect at 3pm on Sunday for Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal and is set to last until 11pm that evening.

An area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to mainly western areas on Sunday afternoon.



According to Met Éireann, severe gusts are possible in places and have warned that this could lead to fallen trees.

As well as the Status Yellow warning, there is a Small Craft warning across all coasts of Ireland from 4pm today until 11pm on Sunday.

It comes as more dull weather can be expected this weekend across the country, with cloudy conditions and some outbreaks of rain tomorrow.

While this will be heavy at times in northern parts of the country, it will be drier and clearer in both Connacht and Ulster moving into the evening.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

On Sunday, most of the day will be cloudy with some outbreaks of rain, with the heaviest showers in the west. Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees.