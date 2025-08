STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings have been issued for eight counties ahead of Storm Floris.

Met Éireann has issued a wind warning for counties Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo, which will be in place from 2am until 1pm on Monday.

Counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim, will be under a wind warning from 4am until 4pm on Monday.

A Status Yellow rain warning will also cover counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

It’ll be in place from 2am on Monday until 10am.

Met Éireann has warned that windy areas may experience difficult driving conditions, fallen trees, flying loose objects, power outages and wave overtopping.

Areas covered by rain warnings may experience localised flooding and possibly lightning damage.

A Status Yellow rain and wind warning has already been issued for the six counties in Northern Ireland, with strong winds and heavy rain also forecast for Britain.

It’s in place from 6am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.