STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings have been issued for most of the island for tomorrow, as Storm Éowyn rages on.

In the province of Munster, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford, Mayo and Sligo, a Status Yello wind warning will be in place from 6am until 6pm on Sunday.

There will also be a wind warning in place in Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 11pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Met Éireann has warned that it could result in further damage to already weakened structures and trees, as well as dangerous travelling conditions.

Meanwhile the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford will be under a Status Yellow rain warning from 5am until 5pm tomorrow.

People in these areas should be mindful that spot flooding could occur.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, which will kick in at 6pm this evening and last until 10am Sunday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for the six counties will be in effect from 10am until 7pm tomorrow.

Most public transport in the Republic has resumed this morning, but some services have been cancelled or diverted.

Parts of the road network are affected by fallen trees and other structural damage in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Local authority crews were out early this morning clear roads and deal with fallen trees. Some councils believe the full clean-up in their area will take several days to complete.