STENA LINE HAS announced the closure of its Rosslare – Cherbourg route, ending travel with the service between Ireland and France.

The three-day ferry service will end in September, with the last sailing leaving Cherbourg on 29 September.

Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor said he is shocked by the “inexplicable” closure of the “hugely successful route”, calling on the Minister Transport Darragh O’Brien to seek an “urgent meeting” with Stena Line.

“Ireland can’t afford to lose this vital link,” the Labour TD said, explaining Rosslare port is Ireland’s closest, and most efficient route to Europe.

“It is most disappointing Stena Line would cancel a route so successful…. [in recent years] there has been a 400% increase in traffic [at the port], from six sailings to 40 sailings weekly”.

Advertisement

The TD said Rosslare Port is the subject of ongoing investment, with €100 million already invested from the Brexit Support Fund.

Stena Line said the route closure is the result of an “extensive review with the intention of strengthening the company’s investment in the Irish Sea, whilst delivering the most efficient use of the company’s resources”.

Johan Edelman, Stena Line Trade Director said the company’s “top priority” is their staff and customers.

“We’ve already met with our colleagues and over this period of consultation we will be working with any individual affected to consider all options, including redeployment opportunities. As we work through this change we will continue to support our colleagues at every stage,” he said.

Edelman said the Stena Line customer service team will assist customers who have booked travel after September between Rosslare – Cherbourg.

The ferry provider has invested £40 million (€46 million) in their Liverpool and Belfast terminals, as well as upgrading the Fishguard port infrastructure.

They plan to expand service across the Irish Sea, with two new freight vessels for the Belfast – Heysham route and one for the Dublin – Liverpool route.