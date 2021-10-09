Health Minister Donnelly wants new Sláintecare consultants contract agreed ‘within weeks’

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said he wants a new Slaintecare contract for consultants to be agreed “within weeks.”

In a speech at the Irish Hospital Consultants Association’s (IHCA) annual conference on Saturday, he said the contract, which will see medical specialists treating only public patients in state hospitals, should be concluded before the end of the year.

Donnelly repeated his commitment to the Slaintecare programme aimed at introducing universal healthcare, which has been hit by high-profile resignations in recent weeks.

He said: “I am keen to see a new contract agreed within weeks that can form an important part of our progress towards universal healthcare.

“My view, and I know the view of many of you here, is that achieving universal healthcare in Ireland is one of the most important projects of our time.

“While getting there is difficult, the concept itself is very simple – timely access to affordable high-quality care.”

Donnelly said the current situation, which can see patients waiting years to see consultants and have procedures, was “completely unacceptable”.

One of the key issues in the talks is pay equity, with those who qualified after 2012, when lower salaries for new entrants were introduced, still earning less than their peers.

Addressing IHCA members, @DonnellyStephen admits that far too many vacant consultant posts have been filled by fixed term or special-purpose contracts in recent years – a trend which must change #CareCantWait pic.twitter.com/f2ev5KWvSr — IHCA (@IHCA_IE) October 9, 2021