Man killed in Co Donegal workplace accident named as Stephen Montgomery

A MAN WHO was killed in a workplace accident in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal yesterday has been named as Stephen Montgomery.

It is understood that Stephen was clearing rocks in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg when he was struck by a rock.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident involving an “apparent explosion”.

They also confirmed that the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested to attend the scene.

Father Brian O’Fearraigh, who administered last rites to Stephen while waiting for emergency services, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the feeling in the community “is of numbness and shock”.

“News continues to trickle through about the tragedy that occurred and the untimely death of a construction worker in our community.”

“There’s a sense of sadness and sorrow and our hearts go out to this gentleman’s family, his colleagues, his workmates, his community as well as his extended family, and we offer our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to all of them,” he said.

It’s understood that Stephen was 43-years-old and a married man from the nearby seaside village area of Dunfanaghy.

Gardai evacuated the area of Stephen’s death yesterday and also closed roads leading to the scene of the explosion.

Stephen’s body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Two other men were working in the area at the time, but it is not known if they were injured.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed they are aware of the incident.

The HSA has launched an investigation and sent investigators to the site.

With reporting from Jamie McCarron