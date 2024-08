A MAN IN his 30s has been taken to St James’ Hospital Dublin after an alleged assault in St Stephen’s Green West early on Monday morning.

Gardaí have said that they are appealing for witnesses.

They said that the incident happened near the juntion of Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street around 1AM.

A man, 30s, was arrested as part of the investigation. He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

They asked any road users or pedestrians who were in the St Stephen’s Green West area between 12:45am and 1:30am and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station at 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.