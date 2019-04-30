This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hard-right Australian politician resigns over strip club footage showing him groping women

The former Queensland minister, Steve Dickson, had been running for federal Senate seat on 18 May.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 12:57 PM
19 minutes ago 2,415 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4612523
Steve Dickson
Image: AAP/PA Images
Steve Dickson
Steve Dickson
Image: AAP/PA Images

A CLOSE PARTY ally of hard-right Australian leader Pauline Hanson has been forced to resign from politics – just weeks before the May election – after he was filmed groping and abusing exotic dancers. 

Described by Australian media as “uncomfortable viewing”, the footage shows Steve Dickson repeatedly grabbing a striptease artist’s breasts and making a series of lewd comments to women on a recent trip to the US.

The former Queensland minister had been running for federal Senate seat on 18 May.

He announced today that he had resigned from the party and politics. 

The footage, shot by Al Jazeera in an undercover investigation, shows Dickson referring to one dancer as a “bitch”. 

The video also shows him ordering another woman to touch his genitals and suggesting he has had sex with many “Asian chicks” but says white women are better in bed. 

“The footage shown does not reflect the person I am. It shows a person who was drunk and not in control of his actions and I take full responsibility for allowing that to happen,” he said in a statement.

Dickson had earlier made headlines for travelling to the US on the same trip to solicit millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association gun lobby in return for changing Australia’s tight weapons laws.

Just weeks after forcefully defending Dickson amid that scandal, Hanson was forced to abandon her ally.

Hanson said she was “deeply upset” by the comments and accepted his resignation.

“Steve’s language and behaviour was unacceptable and does not meet my expectations nor the greater public’s expectation of a person who is standing for public office,” she said.

Includes reporting by - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie