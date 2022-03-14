Cargo ship carrying Russian oil docks at Dublin port despite union concerns

A CARGO SHIP carrying Russian oil arrived in Dublin Port yesterday after the government said it would not intervene and prevent the tanker from docking in Ireland.

The STI Clapham arrived in Dublin Port just before 7.30 pm last night and is scheduled to depart by midday tomorrow.

On Saturday, Trade Union Siptu asked the Transport Minister and Dublin Port to intervene over the weekend, saying that “given the unfolding horror in Ukraine” their members and other workers “who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position”.

The government ruled out supporting Siptu’s call with Minister Eamon Ryan saying that the oil product does not currently fall under sanctions agreed by the EU, so there “would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept” Russian oil.

Ryan said previously: “We fully understand the concerns of the SIPTU members with regard to the cargo of oil due to arrive at Dublin Port over the weekend. However, the strongest pressure we can put on the Russian government now is to continue to ensure that we maintain a resolute, united European response on already agreed sanctions.

“The Government is ensuring that EU sanctions already agreed are being implemented, including in the transport sector. The effectiveness of united EU sanctions is evident, and discussions continue with EU partners on implementing further measures. As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product. Petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products.”

The STI Clapham carries a Marshall Islands flag but started its journey in Vysotsk, a Russian port, with around 33,000 tonnes of diesel. It is chartered by Russian-owned oil company Litasco.

The Port of London authority allowed the tanker to dock in the River Thames this week – the second vessel chartered by Litasco, a Russian oil company, to dock in the UK even after it introduced sanctions banning ships connected to Russia.

The EU has so far failed to agree to follow the US lead in hitting Russia’s key oil and gas exports with sanctions.