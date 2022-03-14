#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

Cargo ship carrying Russian oil docks at Dublin port despite union concerns

The vessel is due to depart Dublin port at midday tomorrow.

By Adam Daly Monday 14 Mar 2022, 1:31 PM
38 minutes ago 3,597 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5710455
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A CARGO SHIP carrying Russian oil arrived in Dublin Port yesterday after the government said it would not intervene and prevent the tanker from docking in Ireland.

The STI Clapham arrived in Dublin Port just before 7.30 pm last night and is scheduled to depart by midday tomorrow.

On Saturday, Trade Union Siptu asked the Transport Minister and Dublin Port to intervene over the weekend, saying that “given the unfolding horror in Ukraine” their members and other workers “who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position”.

The government ruled out supporting Siptu’s call with Minister Eamon Ryan saying that the oil product does not currently fall under sanctions agreed by the EU, so there “would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept” Russian oil.

Ryan said previously: “We fully understand the concerns of the SIPTU members with regard to the cargo of oil due to arrive at Dublin Port over the weekend. However, the strongest pressure we can put on the Russian government now is to continue to ensure that we maintain a resolute, united European response on already agreed sanctions.

“The Government is ensuring that EU sanctions already agreed are being implemented, including in the transport sector. The effectiveness of united EU sanctions is evident, and discussions continue with EU partners on implementing further measures. As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product. Petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products.”

Related Reads

14.03.22 Pregnant woman and baby die after Russian bombing of maternity ward
14.03.22 Diplomats to resume talks as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine
13.03.22 Ukrainian doctor: 'We need military aid now - Russia will not stop until Ukraine is destroyed'

The STI Clapham carries a Marshall Islands flag but started its journey in Vysotsk, a Russian port, with around 33,000 tonnes of diesel. It is chartered by Russian-owned oil company Litasco.

The Port of London authority allowed the tanker to dock in the River Thames this week – the second vessel chartered by Litasco, a Russian oil company, to dock in the UK even after it introduced sanctions banning ships connected to Russia.

The EU has so far failed to agree to follow the US lead in hitting Russia’s key oil and gas exports with sanctions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie