EIGHT MEN WERE arrested after gardaí had to deploy a stinger device to bring cars which were driving dangerously to a halt.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday, gardaí on patrol observed two vehicles engaged in dangerous driving in the Kilkenny area.

Both vehicles were reported to have been stolen in recent days, and this was the subject of an ongoing Garda investigation.

A managed containment operation was put in place, during which a stinger device was deployed and the cars were brought to a halt on the N25 at Grannagh Roundabout.

During the course of the operation, one of the offending vehicles collided with a separate, third-party vehicle, though no injuries were reported.

Eight male juveniles were arrested and detained at Garda stations in the Eastern Region.

All eight were subsequently released without charge pending further investigation and files are being prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.