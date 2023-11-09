Gardaí appeal for witnesses after dramatic chase in which stolen truck was shot in Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about the theft of a truck, and subsequent chase, in county Cork.
The lorry, which was stolen in the Bandon area on Tuesday night, was involved in a chase yesterday morning.
A garda fired a gunshot into the cab of the stolen truck during a pursuit in which the lorry rammed several cars. No injuries were reported following the chase but garda vehicles and civilian cars were damaged.
It is understood that a garda fired the shot through the windshield of the truck and the heavy goods vehicle was brought to a stop shortly afterwards.
In a statement released today, a spokesperson said gardaí in Bandon “are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of a theft of a lorry and other related incidents”.
A man in his 30s was arrested after the chase yesterday. He is still being detained at a garda station under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
As part of this investigation, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed a white DAF rigid truck in the following areas at the following times yesterday to contact them:
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in any of these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” the statement noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor
