Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo A file photo of a member of the Garda Armed Support Unit
Bandon

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after dramatic chase in which stolen truck was shot in Cork

A garda fired a gunshot into the cab of the stolen truck during a pursuit yesterday.
3.4k
4
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about the theft of a truck, and subsequent chase, in county Cork.

The lorry, which was stolen in the Bandon area on Tuesday night, was involved in a chase yesterday morning.

A garda fired a gunshot into the cab of the stolen truck during a pursuit in which the lorry rammed several cars. No injuries were reported following the chase but garda vehicles and civilian cars were damaged.

It is understood that a garda fired the shot through the windshield of the truck and the heavy goods vehicle was brought to a stop shortly afterwards.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson said gardaí in Bandon “are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of a theft of a lorry and other related incidents”.

A man in his 30s was arrested after the chase yesterday. He is still being detained at a garda station under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

As part of this investigation, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed a white DAF rigid truck in the following areas at the following times yesterday to contact them:

  • N71, The Pike, Clonakilty to Bandon, 7am to 8am
  • N71, Bandon towards Cork city, 10.10am to 11am
  • R613, Ballinhassig village towards Fivemilebridge, 10.10am to 11am
  • Fivemilebridge up Black Hill, along the back Airport Road towards Lehenaghmore, 10.10am to 11am
  • Lehenaghmore & Forge Hill, Togher, Cork, 10.20am to 11am

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in any of these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” the statement noted. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     