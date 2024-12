THOUSANDS OF HOMES are still without power following a day of extremely strong and gusty winds brought by Storm Darragh.

At 8:45pm yesterday, approximately 120,000 homes, farms and businesses remained without power, as local councils, emergency workers and the ESB continue to work on repairs to damaged power cables across the country.

Power was restored to 275,000 customers over the course of the day on Saturday, after a total of 395,000 customers lost power – a similar impact to that of Storm Ophelia in 2017.

Over 370,000 homes & businesses without power across Ireland after #StormDarragh. Thank you to ESB crews working to restore power. This is major work & will take some time to be fully completed. Other agencies will assist where appropriate too & met this morning to plan that work — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 7, 2024

The ESB warned that significant numbers may be without power for for a number of days “due to the severity and significant scale of the damage”, as an assessment of the extent of damage continues.

“We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes, and thank customers across the country, especially those who will remain without power over the coming days, for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power,” the ESB said in a statement.

Highest gusts of 141 km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Galway on Friday night, with gusts of 120 km/h and 115 km/h recorded in Clare and Cork.

Mobile and broadband provider, eir said Donegal and Mayo were the hardest-hit counties in terms of outages, but service disruptions were felt nationwide.

“More than 35,000 broadband faults, 20,000 fixed voice issues and approximately 15% of mobile network site outages have been registered,” it said.

Several Irish airports and train lines were also impacted by the adverse conditions on Saturday.